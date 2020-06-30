A Killeen teenager pleaded guilty in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday to a felony assault charge after police said she intentionally hit a woman with her vehicle.
Nakia Kalese Mays, 17, pleaded guilty during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court and a sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.
No plea bargain has been made in this case.
Mays was indicted in January on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Harker Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Modoc Drive and Missouri Drive on Oct. 21, 2019, in reference to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness said the victim was walking along Modoc Drive, when a black Chevrolet, traveling on the wrong side of the road, approached from behind the victim and struck her. The witness said the woman fell to the ground and the car drove off. The woman had to be transported to the emergency room, police said.
The victim told police that she and Mays ride the same school bus and that earlier that day Mays had tried to fight her.
“The victim heard the engine rev as the sedan got closer,” according to the affidavit.
Police located the car at Mays’s mothers house. It allegedly had “smudges consistent with a pedestrian being struck.”
Mays told the Herald on Tuesday that she is a high school graduate, is employed and is about to get a license in cosmetology. She eventually wants to join the Army.
“I’ve changed,” she said. “When the time is right, I’ll apologize to the girl. I just got accepted to college in Ohio to get a degree in information technology.”
