A Killeen teen was sentenced on Thursday to a term of deferred adjudication probation for two felony charges after she kicked and spat on police officers and then, in a separate incident, broke into a man’s home and beat him.
Aaliyah Shante Neal, 19, was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant.
Neal also will have to pay $275.07 in restitution, have no contact with any of the victims and complete “Cognitive Behavioral Treatment” at one of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s intermediate sanction facilities.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement in the case.
She pleaded guilty to both charges on Dec. 9, 2020.
No arguments or testimony were heard during the remote hearing, but the judge warned Neal that she would be facing up to ten or 20 years in prison if she does not follow the terms of the plea agreement.
May 1, 2019
Neal’s first felony charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 1, 2019, at Killeen High School, when she was 17 years old. A Killeen ISD police officer was summoned to the front office at the high school while Neal was being suspended.
“She had a strong odor of marijuana and was informed that she would be searched (but) she did not consent to being searched,” according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that she physically resisted being searched by kicking the Killeen ISD officer.
Subsequently, when a KPD officer was walking Neal to a patrol vehicle for transport to the jail, “she spit on his face,” police said. The spittle landed near his right eye.
Aug. 24, 2020
The next year, when Neal was 18 years old, Killeen police were called to a residence in the city where an assault with weapons had been reported.
Upon arrival, officers met with Neal and a witness to the incident.
“It was determined that Neal did not reside at the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Neal was visiting the residence and had asked the victim to borrow his car. When the victim did not allow her to use it, Neal began to threaten the victim with multiple knives, punched him in the face and attempted to strangle him.”
The witness to the assault attempted to assist by pulling Neal off the victim.
“During the struggle, all parties fell into the hallway outside the residence,” police said. “The victim and the witness got up and went back inside and locked Neal out of the residence.”
Police said in the affidavit that Neal proceeded to “throw a rock through the back door window, breaking it, (and) reached inside to unlock the door,” entering the residence without consent.
“Once inside, Neal continued her assaultive behavior by breaking many items throughout the home as well as throwing items at the victim. Neal, at one point, threw a frying pan toward the victim, hitting him in the face and told the victim she was going to kill him,” according to the affidavit.
