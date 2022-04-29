A Killeen teenager was arrested after he allegedly sold more than $900 worth of LSD to undercover investigators.
Jayse Daniel Hogan, 19, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday charged with the delivery of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Friday, members of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Bell County Organized Crime Unit conducted a “controlled purchase” of LSD from Hogan on April 14 and April 21.
“At the 1300-hour April 21st purchase, agents requested to purchase 100 tabs at a future date, the suspect replied that he would need to ‘...get my own bank up, that way I can pick it up,’” according to the affidavit.
On the evening of April 21, police said the agents contacted Hogan and agreed to purchase 50 tabs of LSD from him for $500.
Hogan’s drug deal took place in the 5400 block of Fiesta Oak Drive in Killeen, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Hogan and set his bond at $20,000.
A photo of Hogan was not available through the Bell County Jail inmates list Friday afternoon.
