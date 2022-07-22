Stefanie Eunice Hobson

Stefanie Eunice Hobson

A man and woman from Killeen were indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after a traffic stop last year allegedly led to the discovery of crack and meth pipes, Brillo pads and controlled substances.

On Wednesday, Stefanie Eunice Hobson, 42, and Marvin Leon Johnson, 24, each were indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

Marvin Leon Johnson

Marvin Leon Johnson
