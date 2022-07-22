A man and woman from Killeen were indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after a traffic stop last year allegedly led to the discovery of crack and meth pipes, Brillo pads and controlled substances.
On Wednesday, Stefanie Eunice Hobson, 42, and Marvin Leon Johnson, 24, each were indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Johnson’s bonds total $15,000, on the felony charge and two Class B misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass. He already has been sentenced in county court to 300 days in jail on two misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and one charge of harassment.
Hobson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000, on two narcotics charges, although she was indicted on one of the charges.
Killeen police on May 25, 2021, at around 6:38 a.m., conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hall Avenue and 12th Street on a vehicle that allegedly did not signal its intent to turn.
Police said there were four occupants in the vehicle, with Hobson in the front passenger seat and Johnson in the back seat on the driver’s side.
“The initial officer observed a Brillo pad in plain view in the center console and (the officer) recognized it as being commonly utilized to use narcotics,” according to the arrest affidavit. “All vehicle occupants were detained.”
Johnson allegedly told police that he had a meth pipe in his seat and Hobson said she had a crack pipe in her bra, police said.
“A search revealed a small baggie of methamphetamine in (Johnson’s) seat, and a meth pipe where (Hobson) stated one was located,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they also located two small crack cocaine rocks in Hobson’s purse.
But police did not buy Johnson’s story about catching a ride with the three people, whom he claimed were strangers, to go to the store to buy beer.
“(Johnson) denied using narcotics, then admitted to using narcotics occasionally, and stated he used to use marijuana, denied having used drugs in a while, then admitted to using drugs the evening before,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that the substances located in the vehicle were confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab to be methamphetamine weighing .36 grams and cocaine weighting .06 grams.
ALSO INDICTED THIS WEEK, ON UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Kenneth Stewart, 40, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Briana Judd-Ogburn, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Tyler J. Carbajal, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 80 abuse units or more but less than 4,000, abuse units.
Darius R. Johnson, 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Amea M. Carter, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Travis G. McCarver, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information from an elderly person.
Ian St. Joseph Valderrama, 38, of Kempner, on a charge of murder.
