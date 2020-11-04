Killeen traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A criminal charge is pending following a traffic stop in February in Killeen.
On Feb. 28, a Killeen Police Department officer observed a black 2017 Nissan Altima fail to signal in the required distance turning onto West Elms Road from Hereford Lane. A traffic stop was made and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Chris Joseph Charles, 47, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
An officer observed a black bag containing Ziploc bags in the front seat, and the officer and his K9 dog conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a probable cause search. Charles then admitted to officers that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle recently, and police found in his vehicle marijuana brownies which contained THC, according to subsequent testing, and a handgun.
Charles’ bond has been set at $75,000.
