A suspect wanted in a string of aggravated robberies was arrested Tuesday, according to the Killeen Police Department.
“The suspect in this case has been identified, located and arrested,” KPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
According to KPD, the suspect was arrested by the Burleson Police Department. Police have yet to release the man's name.
On Sunday, at around 9:51 a.m., KPD responded to an aggravated robbery at the Valero at 4402 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen, police said.
“It was reported a male arrived to the parking lot in a stolen gray Ford Fusion,” KPD said in a social media post. “The male entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the employees. The male then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in the stolen vehicle southbound.”
Killeen police said they were notified of a suspect matching the description in similar robberies in Temple and McGregor.
A similar incident occurred Sunday in Temple at about 9:30 a.m. at a store in the 8800 block of West Adams Ave.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and threatened two clerks and two customers before he took an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items from a clerk and customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.