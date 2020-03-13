An 18-year-old Killeen man was arraigned on Thursday after he was accused of stealing more than $6,600 at his job at Walmart.
The case stems from an October 2019 incident at a local Walmart where an asset protection officer reported to police an employee was stealing money out of the register while working there.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 14, 2019, the officer received a report of the employee, identified as Valsean Simpson, taking cash while working at the register.
“Security camera footage shows (Simpson) randomly holding onto the cash a customer gives him and putting it to the side of the cash register before putting the money in his pocket,” the report said.
According to reports, the alleged thefts occurred from Sept. 20 through Oct. 20, 2019.
The amount taken, police said, totaled $6,601.
Simpson later admitted to a Walmart asset protection and “wrote a statement apologizing for his actions,” reports stated.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on the charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. Simpson was given a $10,000 bond.
As of Friday afternoon, he was not listed in the Bell County Jail website.
