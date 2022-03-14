A Killeen woman has been charged with injury to an elderly person and intentional bodily injury.
On March 12, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Killeen. When they arrived, police talked to an elderly woman who told them that the suspect, Dawn Bennett, became intoxicated and argumentative.
The woman then told police that Bennett had struck her multiple times in the face with a closed fist which caused her pain, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers did observe that there was a visible injury on the woman’s face and that it was consistent with the victim’s story. According to the affidavit, officers contacted Bennett who did appear intoxicated on some substance and was uncooperative with the police.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson placed Bennett’s bail at $50,000.
In other arraignments:
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed a $100,000 bail on Isaiah DeVaughn Everett on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon.
