A Killeen woman was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after police said she used a box cutter to attack a man she knew.
On Feb. 7, a police officer met with a man at a hospital where he told the police officer that Jasmine Nicole Ecford, 31, assaulted him a box cutter when she invited him several times throughout the day to her apartment to pick up his belongings.
The officer noted that there was a 3-inch long laceration to the victim’s cheek and a 10-inch long spiral laceration that began from the victim’s upper arm near his shoulder and almost went to his elbow.
According to the affidavit, the 10-inch-long laceration was deep enough to see the bone.
The victim told the officer that he went to Ecford’s apartment along with two witnesses.
Witnesses said that they could hear screaming from Ecford’s apartment and that the victim came running back to the car bleeding profusely from his face and neck.
When the victim went up to the apartment, he and Ecford began arguing because of him knocking on the door too loudly, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim said that Ecford went to pick something up in the apartment and came back to hit the victim with what he thought was her fist.
The victim pushed Ecford back and continued to argue with her but began to feel a burning sensation in his arm and face.
Realizing that he had been stabbed, the victim ran back to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
When officers went to Ecford’s apartment, she gave the officers a fake name but once her true name was discovered, officers found that she had an active arrest warrant.
Ecford consented for officers to search the apartment where they found a white plastic bag and a camouflage shirt that both contained blood on them.
Justice of the Peace Judge Gregory Johnson set Ecford’s bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Thursday:
Gregory Peter Manibusan Jr. was arraigned on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. Johnson set Manibusan’s bail at $40,000.
Javontay Kahneali Murphy was arraigned of the charge of possessing 5 pounds or less of marijuana but more than 4 ounces. Johnson set Murphy’s bail at $20,000.
