A Saturday night party in Killeen ended with one woman getting pinned between two cars, police said.
Killeen police responded to a call in the 5900 block of Dan Drive around 3 a.m. about a vehicle versus pedestrian incident.
When officers arrived at the residence, according to reports, they learned from “multiple adults” that a woman, identified as 28-year-old China Prichett, got into an altercation with another person at a party that occurred at the home.
After being asked to leave, police said, Prichett returned back to the party with her car, made her way into the driveway and pinned another woman between her vehicle and a parked car.
After multiple attempts to have Prichett leave, reports said she “reversed and drove off … and drove through a fence.”
She then wrecked her vehicle at a curb where police found her.
A field sobriety test resulted positive to Prichett being “intoxicated while operating a vehicle in a public place.”
Prichett was arraigned by Justice of Peace Bill Cooke on multiple charges including aggravated assault by threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
As of Monday afternoon, Prichett was listed on the Bell County Jail website in lieu of $107,000 in bonds.
Other unrelated arraignments include Omari Javion Green, 28, on a charge of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon
