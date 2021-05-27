A Killeen woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on a third-degree felony charge after police said she embezzled more than $76,000, from the VFW post in Harker Heights.
Laura Anne Todd, 55, was indicted on one count of theft of property and one count of misapplication of fiduciary property in amounts of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000.
She was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
On Feb. 18, 2020, a Harker Heights police detective met with the quartermaster for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 regarding an alleged theft by Todd, who was the previous quartermaster, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that she had been elected as quartermaster in June of 2019 and resigned on Feb. 18, 2020.
The new quartermaster told police that over that period of time Todd had stolen more than $76,000, which she was supposed to deposit into the VFW’s bank account but did not.
“The funds had been obtained through membership dues and fundraising events,” according to the affidavit.
The quartermaster told police that when Todd was told that the books would be examined, “she stated that no one was going to look over her books, so (the post commander) explained that she would allow the review or she could resign.”
Todd resigned her position and a certified public accountant reviewed the accounts.
“Bank deposit slips showed greater deposits than what was actually deposited into the bank,” according to the affidavit. “Laura Todd was responsible for making the deposits.”
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Richard P. Carney, 51, of Nolanville, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Melissa Salinas, 44, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Steven P. Foster, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Crystal J. Farley, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marisela B. Valenzuela, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christine J. Crochet, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Roger T. Crawford, 37, of Waco, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dasjawn A. Dayanderson, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Jemiya L. Moore, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Morgan A. Judd, 25, of Killeen, on two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Craignisha N. Fields, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Stevon L. Johnson, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Devon L. Pankey, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
