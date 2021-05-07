A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen woman on a felony charge after police said she gave alcohol to her child, who allegedly suffered alcohol poisoning.
Francine Marie Antonowsky, 31, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.
She was not being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
On Feb. 13, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence regarding a child who was in distress following consumption of alcohol.
Antonowsky told dispatchers that the child had gotten into her alcohol, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Upon arrival, officers observed Antonowsky acting erratically and covered in vomit,” police said. “Antonowsky appeared to be in an extremely intoxicated state. A male on scene was also intoxicated.”
Police said they found the child, whose age is not specified in the affidavit, lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor.
“Officers could tell she was alive due to being able to see her breathing. Antonowsky picked up the child, (whose) body appeared lifeless,” according to the affidavit. Police said the child had thrown up in one of the bedrooms.
EMS transported the child to the hospital to be treated for potential alcohol poisoning, where doctors determined her blood alcohol content to be .184, which is almost two and-a-half times the legal limit, police said.
Police said that Antonowsky admitted to giving the child at least three shots of whiskey and some wine, “but also stated that she could not remember everything.”
At the residence, police allegedly found two empty whiskey bottles and two large empty wine bottles.
