A traffic stop on Monday led a Killeen women being accused of possessing more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, along with needles, pipes and a disassembled black powder revolver, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
During a traffic stop on Monday, Killeen police stopped a red Honda CRV driven by Killeen resident Cayla Jackson along Lake Road. Police said the vehicle did not have its lights on.
When officers approached Jackson, she was attempting to exit her vehicle through her passenger seat, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Jackson appeared to be “fidgety and nervous”.
Jackson did consent to the officers to search her vehicle but not her bags, and stated that she did not have anything illegal but she had a fear of law enforcement since she was a felon, according to the affidavit.
An officer noticed one of her bags contained marijuana, which gave him probable cause to search her bags, according to the affidavit.
Inside the bags were plastic bags with an eyeglass case containing a fentanyl pill, several needles, six methamphetamine pipes, a disassembled black powder revolver, and a rock of methamphetamine that weighed 5 grams, the affidavit stated.
Jackson admitted to the officers that the rock of methamphetamine was hers and described the container where the meth was found along with the drug paraphernalia, the court document stated.
Justice of the Peace Judge Gregory Cook placed Jackson’s bail at $30,000.
