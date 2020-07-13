A Killeen woman is accused of stabbing a man, after police said they saw blood running from a man’s shirt to his hand.
Jamie Leigh Vasquez, 38, was arraigned Sunday on a charge of “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the area of W.S. Young Drive and Poage Avenue, in Killeen on a report of a stabbing, according to the affidavit.
A man stated that he was walking from his residence when Vasquez approached him and “got loud” with him, according to the affidavit. The man asked Vasquez to go away as he did not want to talk to her, and Vasquez then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the outside of his right bicep, causing him pain and injury, he told police.
Later, another man said he was mowing across the street and witnessed Vasquez push the victim, and she appeared to scratch the victim as well, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police the woman was yelling at the man but at no time did the man strike back.
Vasquez was arrested Monday, and her bond is set for $100,000.
In a separate case, Bennie Gene George III was arraigned Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a weapon. He was issued a bond of $500,000.
In another case, Marcus Lekeith Golden was arraigned Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less than 4 grams. He was issued a bond of $30,000.
In another case, Gary Eugene Aleman was arraigned Friday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, He was issued a bond of $50,000.
In another case, Sabrina Arianna Cardoza was arraigned Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less than 4 grams. She was issued a bond of $30,000.
