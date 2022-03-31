A Killeen woman was arrested this week after allegedly attempting to stab someone following an argument.
According to the arrest affidavit, the woman, Alyssa Lay, got into an argument with a man that she had a relationship with and began destroying things and threatened the man with a knife.
The man showed police a video where Lay was threatening him with a knife. In speaking with police, Lay said she blacked out due anxiety and PTSD. She was arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault.
According to the affidavit, Lay also claimed that she did not remember standing over the man with a knife while he was lying in bed.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has placed her bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments:
Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Latasha Monique Noble on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
