A Killeen woman was arrested after allegedly locking an 8-year-old child in the garage as punishment, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Ratasha La Shawn Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
On April 19, according to police, KPD Special Victims Unit detectives were informed by the Department of Family Protective Services about a reported injury to a child by a Killeen adult.
“Through the investigation, it revealed that the 8-year-old female victim was placed in the garage as a form of punishment because she had touched the food of another person in the household,” Miramontez said. “While the victim was in the garage, she became hungry and ate dog food. When the suspect found this out, the victim was assaulted.”
The child was also allegedly punished for soiling herself while being made to stay in the garage, police said.
A complaint and warrant were obtained, and Martinez was charged with injury to a child, police said.
KXXV reported Martinez was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday with a bond amount of $200,000, however the jail website did not have her listed as of Wednesday morning.
