A Killeen woman was arraigned Thursday on six separate charges.
Anamarie Pahio, 37, was arraigned on three counts of property theft, possession of a controlled substance, giving a false statement and theft of a firearm.
On Dec. 24, 2021, a male entered the Killeen Police Department to report a theft. He told officers that he assisted Pahio with financial troubles by hiring her to clean his home.
She then requested to stay at his home which the man allowed for a shot time, according to the arrest affidavit.
Pahio then disappeared and the man noticed several items were missing, which included multiple firearms, the affidavit said.
The man was able to contact Pahio, who said she could bring whatever items she still had back to him, but she failed to do so, the affidavit said.
Later, Pahio said that she had pawned the firearms at a local pawn shop. Detectives were able to confirm that three firearms belonging to the man were pawned by Pahio on Dec. 14, 2021. Her identify was confirmed by her California driver’s license, the affidavit said.
Pahio was arraigned on three charges of theft of property, which is a Class B felony; giving a false statement, which is a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance over 1 gram, which is a state felony; and theft of a firearm, which is a state felony.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set her total bond amount at $78,500.
In other arraingments, Rhys Wilsom was arrainged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bond at $20,000.
