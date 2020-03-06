A Killeen woman was arrested this week on a drug possession charge.
The warrant arrest stemmed from a Feb. 20 incident when Killeen police pulled over a car that allegedly “failed to signal a turn,” according to reports.
Inside the car, police said, were five occupants including one woman identified by police as 27-year-old Ashley Nichols. Reports did not include the other occupants’ names.
After a search of the vehicle, several items were found including a “baggie of ... methamphetamine and a syringe with a substance suspected to be black tar heroin.”
The baggie was field tested and “had a positive test of methamphetamine.” It weighed 3.2 grams.
When Nichols was searched, two more baggies were allegedly found in her bra, police said.
One was determined by police testing as methamphetamine that weighed 9 grams the other was heroin that was weighed at 7.4 grams.
Nichols was arraigned on Thursday on a felony drug charge by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and given a $50,000 fine.
She was not listed in the Bell County Jail website on Friday afternoon.
