A Killeen woman is facing drug charges after police found narcotics, while arresting her for an active warrant.
According to an arrest affidavit from Bell County, police were attempting to serve Tonyette Sheri Dixon, 36, of Killeen, an active search warrant. They knocked on her door and received no response. After a prolonged period of time, officers used forced entry to gain access to the residency, according to the affidavit.
Officers found Dixon in the bathroom of the house and placed her under arrest for her warrant. Police observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and obtained a search warrant for the home.
Officers found a bag containing suspected narcotics, which were later sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety for analysis. It was determined the substance was fentanyl. According to the affidavit, the bag contained 7.70 grams.
Dixon was booked into the Bell County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Justice of the Peace Greogry Johnson set her bail at $40,000.
In an unrelated an arraignment Wednesday, Erik Mikal Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Johnson set his bail at $20,000.
