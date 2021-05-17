A Killeen woman was arrested at a local nightclub Saturday after a bouncer allegedly found drugs in her purse during a routine search.
Victoria Burt, 25, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Saturday Killeen police officers were dispatched to Club Legends, located at 308 S. Second St., in reference to a narcotics call.
Upon arrival, police met with the club’s security guard who said he searched Burt’s purse, as is protocol before anyone enters the club.
“When (the guard) searched Burt’s purse, he noticed a clear bag of pills inside the purse,” the affidavit states.
The guard told police he asked Burt what the pills were and she replied, “Xo’s,” which is a street name for ecstasy, police said.
Police searched Burt’s purse and located two bags of pills, one clear and one black, according to the affidavit.
The suspected controlled substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
“Burt had approximately 251 pills weighting 51.2 grams without packaging,” police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Burt’s bond at $50,000.
In other arraignment cases Monday:
- Roshelle Dorty, 47, was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises. Cooke set Dorty’s bond at $50,000.
- Chris Booker, 20, was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon Saturday. Cooke set Booker’s bond at $100,000.
