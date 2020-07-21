A Killeen woman was arrested Monday in Florida for terroristic threat to a peace officer in connection to a video that was posted of a crime scene where Killeen Police Department were working on July 1.
On July 1, KPD were working a crime scene in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue, when several citizens arrived to observe and began to heckle the officers.
One individual in the crowd was making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers and their families as the video of the scene was posted on social media, namely Facebook. During the video, the suspect threatened a nearby officer by threatening to commit arson against the officer and his patrol unit.
Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, were able to identify the female suspect. On July 17, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Sharon Yvonne Spriggs, 36, of Killeen, with terroristic threat to a peace officer.
On Monday The United States Marshals Service - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force began fugitive operations into Spriggs. It was determined that Spriggs was in Florida and detectives requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Service-Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the USMS-Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Spriggs without incident at 1445 South Congress Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida.
Spriggs is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail awaiting extradition.
