A Killeen woman was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute Monday which included a baseball bat, a crowbar and a knife.
Jamileth Shapiro, 45, was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Hank Drive Monday in reference to a domestic with weapons.
When officers arrived, allegedly Shapiro told police she cut a man with a knife.
Shapiro allegedly said the man she was living with sent text messages accusing her of being with other men, according to police, and that she was tired of the accusations so she “jumped” him.
“She advised that at some point in the altercation she went and got a bat and that (the man) then went and got a crowbar and was holding the crowbar across his body and used it to push her back,” police said.
According to police, Shapiro said she grabbed a kitchen knife and used it to cut the man.
The man had several cuts on his arms, according to police.
Shapiro had signs of an injury to her nose, police said, that occurred either from a fall or from the crowbar when the man was defending himself.
At the scene, officers found a silver serrated knife with blood on the blade and talked to the man.
According to the arrest affidavit, the man told police “Shapiro had put a second knife to his throat and told him she hated him and wanted to kill him.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned and set Shapiro’s bond at $100,000 Wednesday.
