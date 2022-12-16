A Killeen woman was charged with possession of controlled substance following a surveillance operation.
Officers on Wednesday “observed a vehicle pull up and conduct a hand-to-hand transaction consistent with a narcotics transaction,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Angela Yevette Wright-Locke’s arrest. “Officers then observed the vehicle run a stop sign and make a wide right turn in Killeen.”
That’s when police conducted a traffic stop.
“The driver (was) making quick movements towards the driver door panel,” the affidavit shows. “Wright-Locke denied anything illegal in the vehicle and granted consent for officers to search. As she was exiting the vehicle, officers observed Wright-Locke quickly reach towards the door panel and then the center console.”
During a search, officers said “the inhaler rattled and officers (found) a white rock-like substance inside,” according to the affidavit. “Officers also (found) a pill sorter that had a similar substance mixed in with some high-blood pressure medications. The substances tested presumptively positive for cocaine.”
Bell County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Wright-Locke’s bond at $17,000. On Friday, she was listed in the Bell County Jail.
