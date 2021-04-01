A Killeen woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly removed a plastic bag of methamphetamine from her bra in front of Killeen police officers.
Jazmine McClain, 25, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
According to an arrest affidavit, McClain was walking Tuesday when she was stopped by Killeen police officers because “they could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the pedestrian.”
McClain was instructed by the officers to put the marijuana on the ground and asked if she had any other illegal items on her person, the affidavit states.
In response to the officers’ question, McClain “pulled from her bra a plastic bag containing a substance which (the police officer) stated he field tested and found to contain methamphetamine,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned McClain Wednesday and set her bond at $20,000.
