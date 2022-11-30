A Killeen woman was sentenced to years in prison after attacking a baby earlier this year.
On Wednesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, 33-year-old Adiesha Rene Hicks pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. Judge Wade Faulkner then sentenced Hicks to five years in prison on that charge. She also pleaded guilty to an unrelated state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle after an offense on March 9, according to Bell County court records. On that charge, she was sentenced to a year behind bars.
Hicks was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. She was booked into jail on April 25 and will get credit for time served, according to jail and court records.
The attack on April 23 left “deep scratch marks” and “fresh blood” on a 6-month-old infant’s neck, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Hicks claimed that she was being assaulted by her nephew and his girlfriend. When a 9-year-old present at the scene claimed that Hicks had initiated the assault, she “began screaming at the child to shut up” and told him that he would be taken to jail.
Police said that a video of the incident taken by a neighbor depicts Hicks entering a black SUV parked at the home, exiting the vehicle and then re-entering, at which point she was pulled out of the vehicle and attacked.
However, a 12-year-old witness informed officers that Hicks was pulled out of the vehicle because she was choking an infant.
Officers observed “deep scratch marks” and “fresh blood” on the left side of the infant’s neck, the affidavit said.
Hicks denied choking the infant, but stated “I was going to (choke the infant),” police said.
She told police she planned to strangle the infant because she had been hit and slapped by her nephew and his girlfriend, adding “so what, the child don’t get no penalty?”
