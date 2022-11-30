Adiesha Rene Hicks

Adiesha Rene Hicks

A Killeen woman was sentenced to years in prison after attacking a baby earlier this year.

On Wednesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, 33-year-old Adiesha Rene Hicks pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. Judge Wade Faulkner then sentenced Hicks to five years in prison on that charge. She also pleaded guilty to an unrelated state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle after an offense on March 9, according to Bell County court records. On that charge, she was sentenced to a year behind bars.

