A fight between a man and a woman at a Killeen hotel led to a stabbing, the man told police.
Killeen police went to the hotel in the 400 block of South Second Street in Killeen for a fight in progress.
One of the officers said the caller told him that a man came to the office with blood on him and told her a fight had occurred in one of the rooms, according to an arrest affidavit.
The caller and the man with blood pointed to a woman walking away with a suitcase as the woman who stabbed him, police said in the affidavit.
The officer detained the woman, later identified as Tamira Renee Durr, 27.
Durr denied she had been at the hotel, but then later, said she was at the hotel with a female friend, the affidavit said.
The officer said Durr gave her a false name and Social Security number.
Officers spoke to the man who told them that he had let Durr stay with him in the room. After an argument he asked her to leave and a fight ensued, the affidavit said.
The man said the hotel manager told Durr to leave.
Durr packed her belongings in the man’s duffel bag, and when the man confronted her about taking the duffel bag, she pulled out a knife and stabbed him on the arm, the man told police.
The man said the knife was blue in color.
Police arrested Durr and searched her backpack. They found a black pocketknife with a piece of metal with a blue hue on the side, the affidavit said.
At the city jail, Durr said she stabbed the man, because she thought he took her cellphone.
Police watched surveillance video and said the events were consistent with the man’s statement, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Durr Friday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned Friday in unrelated cases were:
Ana-Alicia Newton, 31, on a charge of injury to a child - intentional bodily injury. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Lagaria Donshea Reed, 25, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Her bond was set at $50,000.
DeAngelo Armstrong, 24, on a charge of possession marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. His bond was set at $20,000.
