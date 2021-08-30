A woman in Killeen is facing charges after authorities said she allegedly assaulted a Killeen police officer.
An arrest affidavit said Monday a KPD officer went to a residence on Friday, Aug. 27 in reference to a disturbance. That’s were the suspect, 29-year-old Jaime Elaine Dotson, was engaged in a loud argument with several individuals at the scene. Court documents said Dotson hit one of the individuals and the responding officer went to detain her.
Police said Dotson was actively resisting arrest and began kicking the responding officer as she was being escorted to the police car. At least on of the kicks struck the officer in the groin, court documents said.
Dotson was arrested and charged with assault of a public servant, a third degree felony. Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set her bail at $90,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
Ethan Andrew Hatfield, 23, of Killeen was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance one gram or more less than four grams. Johnson set his bail at $30,000.
