A Killeen woman was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault threatening injury with a deadly weapon.
On July 3, Killeen police received a 911 call from a 10-year-old child who told dispatch his grandmother was trying to kill the family, the arrest affidavit said.
Police arrived at the home and met with the mother of the child, who told officers that the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Janice Knight, had lashed out at one of the mother’s visitors, the affidavit said.
The mother told police that when she stepped in to defend her visitor, Knight had gone into the kitchen and grabbed a steak, the affidavit said. Knight then turned and threatened to kill her and her whole family, the affidavit said.
The mother stated Knight held it out as if she was going to stab her, but the mother was able to take the knife from her, the affidavit said. The affidavit reported that Knight then retrieved another steak knife from the kitchen and ran into her room.
When officers asked Knight if she had a steak knife in her room, Knight stated there was not and officers were free to look, the affidavit said.
Officers found a steak knife on the bedside table. When asked about the knife, Knight said she slept with it there, the affidavit said. The knife was taken as evidence.
Knight was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault-threatening injury with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set her bail at $60,000.
Knight was not listed in the Bell County inmate portal on Wednesday.
In an unrelated case, Elisha Sullivan was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $10,000.
