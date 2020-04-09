A Bell County judge on Wednesday decided to continue a Killeen woman’s deferred adjudication probation in a 2017 armed robbery case after she allegedly violated the terms of her probation.
Judge John Gauntt ordered that Carletra Agnie Suggs, 21, continue her probation and to receive mental health services, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
Suggs was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $12,500 on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records.
She was booked into jail on Feb. 6.
On Dec. 18, 2018, the state filed a motion to adjudicate her deferred probation, alleging 11 violations of the terms of her probation.
Suggs was sentenced in the same courtroom in Bell County on Sept. 12, 2018, to eight years of deferred adjudication probation on the first-degree felony charge from 2017, in exchange for her guilty plea, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s database of criminal convictions in the state.
Among the alleged violations in the state’s motion to adjudicate probation were failing to report to her probation supervisor, not participating in assessment and rehabilitation programs and not paying numerous fees and restitution that had been ordered by the judge.
Original charge
On Aug. 9, 2017, police said that Suggs and co-defendant Dewayne Preston Williams Jr. lured a man into a motel room and then robbed him at gunpoint.
Williams, 25, is serving a five-year prison sentence for the armed robbery, according to police records. He was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court on Feb. 5, 2019 and began his confinement in March of 2019.
Killeen police went to the Econolodge Motel at 606 E. Central Texas Expressway about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2017, to meet with a man who said he was robbed by a man and a woman.
The person arranged to meet with a woman he met on a dating website to come to a hotel room and “meet and relax.” Inside the room, he met Suggs. When he went into the bathroom, a man later identified as Williams pointed a gun at him, demanded him to get on the ground and stole his iPhone and car keys, according to the arrest affidavit. Suggs then went out to the man’s car and took his wallet, according to police.
“Williams told the victim that he knew where he lived and not to call the police,” according to the affidavit.
Police arrested the duo in the same motel room where the robbery occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.