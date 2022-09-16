A woman from Killeen was killed last weekend in a shooting near San Antonio.
A woman from Killeen was killed last weekend in a shooting near San Antonio.
Alaina Henderson, 27, was celebrating in San Antonio when she was killed by a stray bullet, according to police and family members.
Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. was later captured by police in Waco. He is accused of fatally shooting Henderson and 26-year-old Justin Huchinson early Sunday at a Hollywood Par bar, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
“I’m just happy that the person responsible for this was caught,” Henderson’s boyfriend Marcus told KCEN, the local NBC affiliate. “I am so sorry this had to happen to my baby. I know she doesn’t have to deal with the crazy stuff in this world. This world is wicked.”
He said said Henderson was visiting the San Antonio area to celebrate getting her dream job at a law firm.
Police responded to the shooting at Rose Bistro Bar and Lounge in Hollywood Park at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to find three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said an argument between Oliver and one of the two men who were shot escalated into Oliver pulling out a handgun and shooting at the two men in close range, according to the Express-News. In the process, a stray bullet hit Henderson, police said. Authorities don’t believe she was involved in the incident and was visiting San Antonio. She was rushed to North Central Baptist Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
