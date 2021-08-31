A Killeen woman is facing drug possession charges in connection with an incident that happened earlier this year.
According to court documents obtained from Bell County, police performed a traffic stop on April 1 for a driver going 43 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The suspect, Jocelyn Renee Reed, was pulled over in the 1800 block of Florence Road. Police determined Reed had active warrants and was asked to exit the vehicle.
Court documents said Reed attempted to lock the door while exiting and asked if a friend could come retrieve the vehicle.
Officers performed a search of Reed’s car and found a cut plastic straw, which they said is commonly used to consume narcotics. Police also found a small bag of powder which field tested to be 0.04 grams of cocaine. Another bag tested positive for 3.3 grams of marijuana.
Reed denied knowing there was cocaine in her vehicle, but admitted to using the drug three days prior.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Reed’s bail at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.