A Killeen woman is potentially facing years in prison after pleading guilty last week to an armed robbery that occurred last year.
Brandy Jermiah Bennett, 18, entered her guilty plea on Thursday during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court. A sentencing hearing will be held on Sept. 16, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
A plea bargain has been reached in the case.
Bennett was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 30, 2020, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
She has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000, including a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member.
Bennett was booked into jail on Aug. 6, 2020.
The case dates back over a year ago, when on July 9, 2020, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a shooting call. When they arrived, they learned that a bystander had taken a victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Police found shell casings and blood trails in the area, as well as a witness who believed they saw four young males jumping nearby fences and running.
Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital, who said she had been walking down the street with two friends when they encountered three young males — who police said are juveniles — and a young female, who she recognized as “Brandy” from Instagram, according to the arrest affidavit.
One of the young males produced a firearm and demanded they give them their belongings, then fired a shot in the air when they refused. The victim said the group took items from her, and then ran. When she chased them, the male with the gun turned and shot her.
Police said the victim’s friends verified her account of what happened.
