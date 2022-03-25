A Killeen woman who ran a woman and her children off the road last year was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation.
Esmeralda Innes Rodriguez, 23, was released from the Bell County Jail following a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
“Judge John Gauntt sentenced the defendant to 10 years (of) deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “We had argued that due to the actions on the part of the defendant, she should have received a term of years in prison.”
Rodriguez was indicted on Sept. 1, 2021, on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. According to Bell County court records, she pleaded guilty in the 27th Judicial District Court on Feb. 9.
Killeen police on May 19, 2021, were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood in reference to a hit-and-run, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, an officer spoke with a woman who said that she had just picked up her three children from daycare when she noticed a vehicle belonging to her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, Rodriguez, following her.
The woman told officers that she saw Rodriguez behind the wheel of the vehicle and her ex-boyfriend was in the passenger seat. The woman called 911 because of past harassing incidents. While stopped at a red light, police said that the ex-boyfriend exited the vehicle and began to approach her vehicle, but the light turned green and she was able to drive away.
But the ordeal was not over yet.
The 911 dispatcher told the victim to drive to the police station to make a report. While driving to the station, the woman said that “Rodriguez drove in the left lane next to her and swerved into her lane, striking her vehicle (and) causing her to leave the roadway and finally coming to a stop in the grassy median,” according to the affidavit.
Witnesses at the scene told police that they saw the incident occur.
Officers later located Rodriguez’s vehicle, which had damage to its front passenger side that matched striking the victim’s vehicle.
