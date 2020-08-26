After hearing testimony and arguments on this week, a Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen woman to five years of deferred adjudication probation after she purposefully hit another woman with her car last year in Harker Heights.
Nakia Kalese Mays, 18, pleaded guilty on June 30 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her plea was open, which means that because there was no plea bargain arrangement between the state and defense she was facing two to 20 years in prison.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
The victim, now 18 years old, was the only person who testified.
She said that she and Mays were friends at one point, but their friendship had ended.
The victim said that on Oct. 21, 2019, Mays had attempted to fight her several times during the school day, leading to a string of verbal altercations, the last of which was at their bus stop.
“It was hot and I didn’t feel like fighting her,” the victim said. The teens walked their separate ways for a short time.
“Then I heard a loud engine and I turned around and it was her car,” the victim said. “She drove into me and kept going.”
The victim sustained injuries to her back and thigh and said she has lingering symptoms.
“I would like to see her get jail time because I feel like she tried to kill me with her car,” the woman said.
Defense attorney Tom Seigman urged Judge John Gauntt to consider deferred adjudication probation.
“She’s admitted guilt, accepted responsibility and expressed remorse,” he said. “She knows that, if she slips up, she could go to prison for as long as she’s been alive.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Mays deserved jail time.
“This is how she responded to someone brushing up against her,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “She swerved from one lane into the other lane to hit the victim.”
Mays told the Herald on June 30 that she is a high school graduate, is employed and is about to get a license in cosmetology. She eventually wants to join the Army.
“I’ve changed,” she said. “When the time is right, I’ll apologize to the girl. I just got accepted to college in Ohio to get a degree in information technology.”
Also sentenced earlier this week, in unrelated cases, were:
Larry Coleman Tilmon
After entering a guilty plea, Larry Coleman Tilmon, 43, was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for time served, after police said he strangled and punched a woman last year during a domestic assault.
Tilmon was being held in the Bell County Jail with no bond on Wednesday after his sentencing for assault of a family member by choking, a third-degree felony.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 16.
No testimony or evidence was presented during the remote hearing on Monday.
Killeen police on Dec. 15, 2019, responded to a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive. Officers immediately noticed that the bottom glass section of a storm door was broken. Other broken items were located near the front door, according to the arrest affidavit.
While officers were talking with Tilmon, a woman pulled up in a vehicle.
She told police that earlier they had argued and that he “pushed her onto the bed, grabbed her neck and choked her to the point that she could not breathe or talk...She thought he was going to kill her.”
The woman said he punched her in her ears several times before she was able to yell for her children to call the police.
Police observed redness and swelling on the woman’s ears and red marks around the front of her throat.
Tilmon has prior Class A misdemeanor convictions in Bell County for family assault with bodily injury, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Tilmon was arrested twice in 2006 for family violence, in March and again in September. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that conviction.
In 2007, he was arrested by Killeen police on another Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, for which he was sentenced in 2008 to another 90 days in jail, records showed.
Pedro Kluting Jr.
During a remote hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Pedro Kluting Jr., 34, of Killeen was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation after police said he violated a protective order twice in two days by attempting to break into the home of the woman he is accused of assaulting.
At the request of the victim and approved by the state’s prosecutor, Gauntt removed the no-contact provision from the terms of Kluting’s probation.
Kluting pleaded guilty on July 1 to a charge of violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months, which is a third-degree felony.
After being arrested on Feb. 27 on a family violence charge, a judge signed an emergency protective order that Kluting was not allowed within 1,000 feet of the home of the victim.
“Kluting went to the house multiple times and tried repeatedly to get into the house starting on Feb. 27 (and) continuing until he was arrested on March 5 when he was found hiding in the shed in the backyard of the protected residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that the assault victim called 911 on March 5 and told the dispatcher “to hurry before he killed her and the children.”
Two reports were taken prior to Kluting’s arrest on March 5, including one taken the day before when he attempted to break into the home through the back door and broke a kitchen window before leaving the scene, according to the affidavit.
