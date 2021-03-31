A Killeen woman was sentenced earlier this week to a term of probation after police said that she threatened to kill a police officer who had arrested her last year for violating a noise ordinance and for an out-of-county warrant.
In November, Tiamere Alycee Blackman, 27, pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court to a third-degree felony charge of retaliation. On Monday, a sentencing hearing was held and the judge sentenced her to a term of seven years of deferred adjudication probation.
Blackman will have to write a letter of apology to the officer, attend a victim’s impact panel, and have outpatient substance abuse counseling, among other conditions.
Prior to making his decision, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from Blackman, who asked him for a chance at probation so that she could keep the job that she has held for two years.
“I sincerely apologize; I really do,” she said.
LePak also heard brief arguments from the attorneys.
“She’s not running from this,” said Zachary Boyd. “She’s welcoming the opportunity to prove herself to you.”
The state’s prosecutor emphasized that, over the past 10 years, Blackman has had six misdemeanor arrests, one of which resulted in a conviction.
“She’s been lashing out at people for 10 years,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
Morgan said that threats toward a police officer should be taken seriously.
“It’s easy to look at a law enforcement victim and think it just comes with the job, but I’m asking the court to reject the idea that it’s all in a day’s work,” she said. “Police officers should be able to do their jobs without fearing for their safety.”
The case dates back to Feb. 23, 2020, when Killeen police were dispatched to a disturbance call at a club in the 300 block of North 2nd Street. An officer determined that a woman, later identified as Blackman, was causing the disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
A club manager asked police to give Blackman a criminal trespass warning.
Police learned that Blackman had an active warrant from McLennan County. While awaiting confirmation, police said that Blackman became belligerent and yelled and cursed.
After warning her, police arrested Blackman for violating the city’s loud noise ordinance.
Inside the patrol vehicle, Blackman began kicking the inside of the car, police said.
While taking her to the jail, the officer said Blackman cursed and berated him and threatened to kill him and his kids.
“Tiamere Blackman is heard to say that she will not do it herself, that all she has to do is make a phone call,” according to the affidavit.
