A Killeen woman who grabbed headlines in the Herald in 2016, when she was a 16-year-old runaway, and again in 2019, for allegedly passing forged checks, was sentenced this week for hiding a fugitive armed robber.

Rubie Korrynne Matos, 22, was indicted on July 29, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. She pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 in the 27th Judicial District Court in Belton, and on Wednesday was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to a term of two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the court coordinator’s office.

