A Killeen woman who grabbed headlines in the Herald in 2016, when she was a 16-year-old runaway, and again in 2019, for allegedly passing forged checks, was sentenced this week for hiding a fugitive armed robber.
Rubie Korrynne Matos, 22, was indicted on July 29, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. She pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 in the 27th Judicial District Court in Belton, and on Wednesday was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to a term of two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the court coordinator’s office.
On Feb. 24, 2020, officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force “observed a known fugitive with felony warrants, Stephon Guevara, at a location” in the 200 block of Carter Street in Killeen, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police saw Matos with Guevara as they unloaded groceries into the residence.
“After contact was attempted at the front door of the residence, (Matos) exited the residence at the rear where (a U.S. Marshal) asked (her) where (Guevara) could be found,” according to the affidavit. Matos “told (the officer) that (Guevara) was not present. He was located in a building with laundry machines and taken into custody.”
Police said that after Guevara was taken into custody, he directed officers to some cash in a bedroom drawer that was meant to be used for bail.
“(Guevara) also described that he had been staying at the residence off and on and described where (Matos) slept as ‘their bedroom,’” police said.
Guevara was sentenced on July 9, 2020, to three years in prison for jumping bail on an aggravated robbery that occurred in Harker Heights in 2015, and eight years in prison for the robbery.
Matos still is facing five Class A misdemeanor charges of forgery to defraud or harm another for allegedly passing a series of bad checks at a bank between May 23, 2019, and May 26, 2019.
A local bank told Killeen police a woman — whom police said was Matos — had passed forged checks totaling more than $4,600.
Those cases are set to be decided by a jury in county court on April 10, court records show.
