A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen woman last week after police said she broke into an ex-boyfriend’s home to assault him and his new girlfriend.
On Wednesday, Greetchen Marie Perea-Fernandez, 31, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Fernandez was not being held in the Bell County Jail last week after she posted a bond of $75,000, according to jail and court records.
On July 23 and July 24, Killeen police responded to two domestic disturbance calls in the 3000 block of Panhandle Drive. When the man called on July 23 around 4:30 a.m., officers responded but no one answered the door. The man called again the next day to report that Fernandez had entered his home without his consent to assault his girlfriend, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man “advised that he heard a knock on his door and observed Fernandez at his door,” police said. The man “went outside and closed the door after him.”
Police said that she asked if he had been seeing anyone else and then pushed past him and entered his home.
“Fernandez observed (the girlfriend) inside and tried to attack her,” according to the affidavit. “Fernandez began to stab and scratch (the man) with a key. (The man) had many scratches and small lacerations on his neck, arms, hands and torso. (He) physically grabbed Fernandez to remove her from his residence.”
Fernandez told police that the man had assaulted her and that she used her keys to defend herself, but officers said they did not observe injuries consistent with that story.
The man told police that he had broken up with Fernandez two weeks prior to the alleged incident.
Also indicted Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Elsa Fortenbacker, 30, of Fort Hood, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Anthony Henderson, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Rosa L. Green, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Kayin N. Wilkes, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Darryl Kemp, 60, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
David E. Polk, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.