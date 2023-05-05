Crystal Angelique Bonilla-Hernandez

Crystal Angelique Bonilla-Hernandez

A Killeen woman was indicted this week on a felony charge after police said she used a knife to threaten a crowd of people during an alleged incident in March.

Crystal Angelique Bonilla-Hernandez, 25, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $100,000, bond.

