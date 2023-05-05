A Killeen woman was indicted this week on a felony charge after police said she used a knife to threaten a crowd of people during an alleged incident in March.
Crystal Angelique Bonilla-Hernandez, 25, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $100,000, bond.
On March 8, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the city “regarding a woman threatening people with a knife,” according to an arrest affidavit. “When officers arrived, they observed (a woman) later identified as Bonilla-Hernandez ... on the second story landing shouting down to a crowd of people gathered in the parking lot below. An officer watched as (Bonilla-Hernandez) threw a knife into the crowd.”
Police said that when officers approached, she went into an apartment, where she allegedly grabbed another knife.
“She eventually complied with officers’ demands to drop the knife and was detained,” according to the affidavit.
The incident allegedly began before officers arrived on scene.
A witness told police that “she was at work when the suspect broke the window to (the witness’s) apartment,” the affidavit states. “(The witness) returned home and confronted (Bonilla-Hernandez) about her broken window and (Bonilla-Hernandez) grabbed a knife and chased (the woman).”
The woman told police that she feared for her life as she ran down the stairs into the parking lot.
“Other residents of the complex told officers that they saw (Bonilla-Hernandez) chasing (the woman) with the knife and (the woman) appeared to be terrified,” according to the affidavit. “Other residents intervened and (Bonilla-Hernandez) threatened everyone with the knife.”
