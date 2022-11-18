Brittney Dale Hall

A Killeen woman was indicted this week on two felony charges after police said a theft from a dollar store in the city led to an assault of a store employee and a police officer during an alleged incident earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Brittney Dale Hall, 38, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of robbery and a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant.

