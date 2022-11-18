A Killeen woman was indicted this week on two felony charges after police said a theft from a dollar store in the city led to an assault of a store employee and a police officer during an alleged incident earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Brittney Dale Hall, 38, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of robbery and a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $160,000, according to jail records.
On Sept. 4, Killeen police were dispatched to a dollar store in the 3000 block of Lake Road in reference to a robbery. There, an officer spoke with an employee who said that a woman — later identified by police as Hall — attempted to purchase items such as body wash but the sale did not go through, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Hall then became disruptive in the store, throwing numerous items around the store and at (the employee),” police said. “Hall then picked up an umbrella and began striking (the employee) in the face and head, causing physical pain and visible injuries. Immediately after hitting (the employee)...Hall took numerous packs of Newport cigarettes and left the store on foot without paying for the cigarettes or the body wash.”
Another officer located Hall walking nearby with a backpack and she was detained and searched, police said. The officer located cigarettes and body wash in the backpack. Police said that the employee identified Hall as the person who had committed the robbery.
While Hall was detained, she threatened to harm the children of one of the officers and spit on the arm of another officer, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Kevin M. Morales, 24, of Killeen, on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
James G. Rudulph IV, 22, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christy R. George, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Matthew Chadwick, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Wendy L. Lawson, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Valsean T. Simpson, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Cody G. Campbell, 21, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Steven A. Heath Jr., 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Bryan A. Ross, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Arthur D. Mosley, 40, of Winona, on a charge of deadly conduct, discharge a firearm toward individuals.
Randy R. Smith, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Joseph R. Muzzy II, 25, of Temple, on a charge of injury to a child with intentional, severe bodily injury.
Jennifer E. Naing, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jordane S. Pryor, 25, of Jacksonville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.