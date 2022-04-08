A Killeen woman was indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after police said she stole firearms last year from a man who was trying to help her.
Anamarie Ekekela Pahio, 37, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $103,500, on seven charges, including state jail felony charges of theft of a firearm and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Pahio on a charge of theft of a firearm that is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 14, 2021, according to court records.
A man reported the alleged theft to the Killeen Police Department on Dec. 24, 2021. He told officers that he assisted Pahio with financial troubles by hiring her to clean his home, according to the arrest affidavit.
She then requested to stay at his home, which the man allowed for a short time, police said.
Pahio then allegedly disappeared, after which the man noticed that several items — including multiple firearms — were missing, according to the affidavit.
The man told police that he was able to contact Pahio, who promised to return some of the items but then did not, police said.
Later, Pahio said that she had pawned the firearms at a local pawn shop. Detectives were able to confirm that three firearms belonging to the man were pawned by Pahio on Dec. 14, 2021. Her identify was confirmed by her California driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
According to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Pahio has one prior conviction in the state. She was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2020, in one of Bell County’s misdemeanor courts to 300 days in jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Demarquis D. Rodgers, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jaylin Bridges, 17, of Temple, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joel Santos Granado, 42, of Nolanville, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Justin W. Sims, 43, of Nolanville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Leanne N. Hanlon, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property.
Larry D. Garrett, 57, of Temple, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.