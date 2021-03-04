A Killeen woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on two felony charges after police said she was under the influence when she was involved in an accident last year that left a 23-year-old man dead and another man injured.
Alexus N. Williams, who also is known as Alexus N. Crathers, 23, was indicted on one charge of manslaughter and one charge of aggravated assault. Williams was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000. She was booked into jail on Dec. 31, 2020.
Dade Michael Neujahr died of blunt force trauma and another man suffered “serious bodily injuries from the trauma to his chest and head as a result of the collision,” according to the arrest affidavit.
On Aug. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Killeen police were dispatched to Chaparral Road and Fort Hood Street in reference to an accident involving a vehicle that had rolled over.
At the scene, an officer said that he observed two unidentified people trying to get the occupants out of a white sedan that was on its roof in the grass embankment near the intersection.
The white sedan was registered to Williams, who police said was driving the car. Neujahr was the front seat passenger and the other man was a backseat passenger.
The driver of the other car involved in the accident told police that she was traveling northbound on South Fort Hood Street and the white sedan was traveling southbound on the same street, when the white sedan tried making a left turn at a light, disregarding the light, and colliding with her vehicle.
Investigators used security camera footage from a nearby residence to determine that the other driver had the right-of-way when it entered the intersection, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Barry Smithzer, 66, of Killeen, on a charge of attempted promotion of prostitution.
Heather Kinnamon, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Christina Ellis-Kelsey, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Dustin Davis, 26, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Amy Jarvis, 37, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Tiffany N. Harris, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Patrick Smith, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Essence D. Law, 23, of Austin, on a charge of possession of identifying information.
Vadell R. Phillips, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of identifying information.
Xavier B. Doolittle, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Jaqueline D. Sisco, 35, of Clarksville, Miss., on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Troydell R. Walter, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Richard J. Powers, 35, of Copperas Cove, on one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and one count of assault family violence.
Kimberly D. Holloway, 27, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated robbery.
Deandre D. Archield, 27, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated robbery.
Maurice B. Jefferson Jr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Morris Smith Jr., 40, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kenneth R. Collins Jr., 39, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Thomas Jr., 26, of Killeen, on two counts of kidnapping and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Matthew A. Flater, 35, of Killeen, on three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child.
Dexter L. Norris, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Ashley L. Mayzone, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
Taelon D. Chandler, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
John D. William, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
