A woman who initially was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a deadly hit-and-run in Killeen last year was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on one count of murder and one count of failure to stop and render aid.
Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, of Killeen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1,005,000. She was booked on Dec. 10, 2022, after being arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force the day prior.
On Dec. 4, 2022, Killeen police said that Lee circled the victim, Latasha Wright, 39, of Killeen before allegedly running her over. Lee was the girlfriend of Wright’s child’s father, police said.
Killeen police were dispatched to south Fort Hood Street near West Lane in reference to a “vehicle versus pedestrian accident.”
Bell County dispatch advised Killeen police that the victim was “hit intentionally” and the suspect was returning to the 500 block of Alpine Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived to the Fort Hood Street accident, a man was performing CPR on Wright who was lying in the street.
The man performing CPR, as well as two passengers in Wright’s red Dodge sedan, told police what they saw that Sunday evening.
According to the affidavit, the man who stopped to render aid to Wright said he was driving down Fort Hood Street when he “observed a truck driving circles near Fort Hood and West. As he got closer, he observed the truck run over Wright and then take off away from the scene,” according to the affidavit. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of Wright’s vehicle, and the man who gave Wright CPR, identified the suspected driver of the truck that hit Wright to be Lee.
According to the affidavit, Lee became upset on Dec. 4, 2022, when Wright and another person stopped by Lee’s residence after learning of the father’s arrest.
Wright, and two other people, were in her red Dodge sedan when they realized the incarcerated father’s truck was “following them and Lee was driving.”
It was then that Wright, according to her passengers, stopped in a parking lot to see why Lee was following her.
“Wright got out of her vehicle and grabbed a bat out of the trunk after Lee pulled into the parking lot after Wright,” police said. “Lee began circling Wright and Wright’s vehicle. Wright was either holding onto the truck or was being dragged by the truck but at some point, was able to get away from the truck and run across Ft. Hood Street to get away from Lee.”
The two occupants of Wright’s vehicle watched as the truck “circled on Ft. Hood Street and drove to hit Wright” before speeding away from the scene, police said.
Other indictments
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Sarah I. Roberts, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Gresenciano Ruiz-Monge, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds.
Israel Martinez Jr., 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Josiah D. Dunson, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Philip J. Lopez, 56, of Cameron, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jermaine R. Kendrick, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Elisha I. Sullivan, 29, of Dallas, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
David J. Reif, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Christopher D. Haney, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Kenyell R. Jones, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Prichard L. Tudong, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tracy D. Smith, 56, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Lori M. Cummins, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Brandon L. Scammahorn, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Donaldnika Morris, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christopher T. Huhui, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent possession of credit cards.
Devyone M. Green, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Tommy Black II, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Charris N. McBride, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of endangering a child by criminal negligence.
Tae H. Hollenbeck, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
