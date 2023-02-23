Lee

Chakria Dominique Lee

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

A woman who initially was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a deadly hit-and-run in Killeen last year was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on one count of murder and one count of failure to stop and render aid.

Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, of Killeen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1,005,000. She was booked on Dec. 10, 2022, after being arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force the day prior.

