A Killeen woman pleaded guilty this week after police said she shot and injured a woman during a domestic violence incident earlier this year.
Samantha Ann Strough, 25, a Fort Hood soldier living in Killeen, was indicted on July 31 on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward an individual.
During a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement.
A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence investigation report is completed.
Killeen police were called on June 25 to the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street in reference to a shooting. There, police found two women — Strough and the victim — as well as a neighbor who said she witnessed part of the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers learned that Strough and (the female victim) arrived home and got into an argument,” police said. “Strough locked (the victim) out of the apartment for a short time before letting (her) in.”
The argument continued inside and Strough allegedly took a handgun owned by both women.
“The neighbor heard (the victim) say, ‘don’t do it, don’t do it,’ and then heard a gunshot,” police said. Strough told officers that she pulled the trigger but said she did not know the gun was loaded, according to the affidavit.
The woman has recovered from her injuries, according to court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.