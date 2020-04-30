A Killeen woman pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced on two felony theft charges after police said she stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of clothes and meat in separate incidents in Harker Heights last year.
Jacqueline Denise Harris, 55, pleaded guilty and was sentenced during the same hearing on Tuesday.
“At this point I am going to accept your pleas of guilty and I will follow the plea agreement and assess your punishment at 20 months in a state jail facility,” said Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court.
Gauntt said the sentences will run concurrently and she will be given credit for time served.
Harris was booked into jail almost six months ago, on Nov. 10, 2019.
She was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 on the two felony charges of theft, less than $2,500, as well as a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify as fugitive by giving false information and two Class B misdemeanor charges of theft of property, more than $100 but less than $750, according to jail records.
Because of coronavirus mitigation measures, the case was heard remotely using livestreaming technology.
Gauntt, Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson, defense attorney Michael White, and several court officials participated in the hearing.
Arrest affidavits were not available for either charge but the Feb. 26 indictments allege that on March 22, 2019, Harris stole clothes and on Nov. 9, 2019, she stole meat from a separate business.
Based on the dollar amount of items stolen, the two charges normally would have been misdemeanors but were enhanced because of four prior felony theft convictions in Bell County dating back to 2004.
