A Killeen woman pleaded guilty this week to physically assaulting a middle school assistant principal.
Heather Kinnamon, 42, was indicted on March 3, 2021, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant in connection to a 2020 incident. On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Kinnamon entered a guilty plea and a sentencing hearing was set for June 2, according to Bell County court records.
Kinnamon was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday. Records show that she previously had posted a bond of $40,000.
On Nov. 3, 2020, Killeen ISD police were dispatched to Rancier Middle School in reference to a parent and student who were physically assaulting an assistant principal there.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said that “she had responded to a classroom where a student had assaulted a student-teacher, threatened to kill other students and injured himself,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Kinnamon, the student’s mother, then arrived at the classroom. (The victim) reported that as the student was exiting the classroom, he punched (the victim) in the shoulder.”
Police said that when the assistant principal attempted to restrain the child, Kinnamon pushed and hit (the victim), causing bodily injury and pain.
