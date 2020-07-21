A Killeen woman who was indicted in March on a charge of child abandonment pleaded guilty this week and will be sentenced next month.
During a remote hearing Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Cydnie Lynae McGhee, 22, pleaded guilty to a charge of abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return, a state jail felony, after police found her infant at home unattended last year.
A sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 31, after a presentence investigation report is completed.
Judge Paul LePak said that the plea bargain recommends probation.
“There could be conditions that you might not like, including confinement or going to a rehab facility,” LePak said.
McGhee indicated that she would be amenable to any conditions set by the court.
On Dec. 8, 2019, Killeen police went to a home in response to a call of an abandoned child, according to the arrest affidavit. Police did not specify a location of the house.
The Killeen officer spoke with an officer from the Harker Heights Police Department who said that McGhee had been in an accident. McGhee told the Heights officer she had left her child at home for several hours.
The Killeen officer talked to McGhee who said she left her child, born in 2019, home when she went to get food and go for a drive, according to the affidavit.
The Killeen officer saw the child at home and indicated that McGhee “left the residence with a candle lit and a space heater on, causing an unreasonable risk of harm.”
