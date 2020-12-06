Killeen woman pleads guilty to injuring elderly woman

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty last week to injuring an elderly woman earlier this year.
Janna North, 28, also known as Janna Morgan, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in the 264th Judicial District Court on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person after police said she tripped a 72-year-old woman.
North was not listed in custody after posting a bond of $30,000, court records showed. She was indicted on July 17.
North’s sentencing hearing was set for next month. A plea bargain has been reached in the case.
On May 18, deputies responded to a Bell County residence regarding a domestic disturbance. There, deputies met with a 72-year-old woman who said that North “had kicked her on the leg and tripped her, causing her to fall to the ground,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that North had been “acting strangely the entire day, and deputies had reported to this address earlier in the day regarding the suspect’s erratic behavior but no arrest had been made,” police said.
Police said that North admitted that she had been “acting ugly” toward the woman, and that she thought she kicked the woman but could not remember, according to the affidavit.
