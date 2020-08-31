A 25-year-old Killeen woman pleaded guilty to a state jail felony charge this week after police said she left her three children alone for five hours last year.
Ja’Nay Darlene Green was indicted on Feb. 5 on three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
Green entered her guilty plea during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court.
She has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
A sentencing hearing will occur after a presentence report has been completed.
On Nov. 21, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a child abandonment call. Upon arrival, police met with a person who said that two young children were at a residence alone and another child could be heard crying, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police located two young girls outside of the residence; inside the residence, a small child was in a playpen crying, police said.
All three children were younger than 6 years old, with the youngest 2 years old at the time.
“There were no adults located in or near the residence supervising the children,” according to the affidavit.
Police obtained the phone number for the children’s mother, Green, who told police that she was at the hospital and would go to the police department.
“She confessed that she had left the children to take her friend to the hospital...in Austin, and that she had remained at the hospital waiting for her friend,” according to the affidavit.
The children were alone for around five hours, police said.
