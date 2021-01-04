A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony assault charge after Killeen police said she used a shard of glass to stab a man, also injuring herself, during an incident in the city last year.
During a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, Ciero Briana Bajoie-Johnson, 31, of Killeen pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A plea agreement has been reached in the case, according to court discussions on Monday.
“I just really need to get this out of the way,” Bajoie-Johnson said during the hearing.
She was indicted on Nov. 6, 2019. Bajoie-Johnson was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a personal recognizance bond. A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence investigation report is completed.
On Sept. 30, 2019, at around 2:15 a.m., a Killeen police sergeant was flagged down by a person who said they saw “a naked and bloody female walking down the roadway near Eighth Street and Rancier Avenue,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer found the woman, later identified as Bajoie-Johnson, near the intersection of Eighth Street and East Green Avenue. Police said that she made “aggressive moves” toward the officer and was saying, “Kill me.” Officers were able to detain the woman, who had blood on her hand and an arm that was wrapped in a bandage.
Officers searched the area and found a bloody paper towel and a glass shard that was smeared with blood, according to the affidavit.
Another officer met with a victim who had a stab wound in his leg after he said Bajoie-Johnson “came out of nowhere” and stabbed him while he was sitting in a chair, police said.
“The suspect was saying things like the devil told her to kill all of them,” according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.