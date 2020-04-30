A Killeen woman pleaded guilty this week to three felony charges after police said she wrecked her car last year while high on “spice,” with a 3-year-old child unrestrained in the vehicle.
Mattie Joyce McGinnis, 51, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,000, on charges abandon or endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony; driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony; theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions, a state jail felony; and theft of property under $750, a Class B misdemeanor.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the case after a presentence report is completed. There is no plea agreement in the case so sentencing will be up to the judge’s discretion, according to remote proceedings in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday.
Killeen police on April 7 responded to a major vehicle accident on Fort Hood Street and Business Highway 190, where a vehicle had rolled over, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was on its roof in the intersection had almost hit him while it was traveling at a high rate of speed.
He said “the vehicle then hit a curb that caused it to go airborne, where it flipped and came to its final resting place,” police said.
Witnesses broke out a window and were able to get a small child and the driver, later identified as McGinnis, out of the car. Police said “that all the seat belts were locked up in an upright position which indicated that the child in the backseat ... was not restrained at the time of the accident.”
Police allegedly found drug paraphernalia in McGinnis’s car and in her purse.
“McGinnis admitted to smoking ‘spice’... earlier that morning ... and (McGinnis) also believed the year to be 2021,” according to the affidavit.
A blood draw allegedly showed chemicals in her system that is in “spice.”
